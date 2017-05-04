Sucka Voice Radio Episode 006: Jason Ellis

What an episode of Sucka Voice Radio we have for your listening pleasure this week.

Joining the show is the man behind Ellismania and a beauty of a radio show on SiriusXM — Jason Ellis.

Ellis will discuss his upcoming fight this weekend against Gabe Rivas at King of the Cage, what made him decide to return to the cage after his lone pro fight in 2009, training with Dominick Cruz, the potential of fighting CM Punk and much much more.

Make sure you check out Ellis’ show on SiriusXM here and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

