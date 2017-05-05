Ash Mashreghi returns June 24 against David Perron at BFL 49

The man known as “Smash,” Ash Mashreghi will return to the Battlefield cage on June 24 against David Perron at BFL 49.

Mashreghi (6-5) was on a tear, winning six fights in a row coming into 2016 and won the BFL welterweight gold at BFL 39. Unfortunately, he hit a bit of a road block and is currently on a two-fight slide. Smash fought twice last year, with losses to two top BFL contenders Curtis Harriott and Tristan Connelly, both losses happened due to injury.

Perron (7-7) has been a staple on the BC fight scene since 2009, but didn’t make his BFL debut until 2014. “Showtime” has fought four times for the promotion and holds a 1-3 record. Perron has fought back to back fights against BFL welterweight king Chris Anderson, however only one was a MMA fight. He lost a decision to “Bukwas” at BFL 41 and won a grappling bout against him at BFL 43.

This will be both fighters’ first contest of 2017.

Smash vs. Showtime at BFL 49

BFL 49 goes down on June 24 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The Mashreghi vs. Perron bout will serve on the main card.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more BFL 49 bouts as they are announced and all your MMA news.