Hammer Radio: UFC Middleweight Championship and BTC 1: Genesis

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

In the first half of this week’s episode we discuss the likely delay of the UFC Middleweight Championship fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, the next likely contender for Tyron Woodley, the announcement of the Bellator Women’s Flyweight division, the seeming hold-ups in the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, and the twitter rage of Al Iaquinta.

In the second half of the show we are joined by Ontario Lightweight “Handsome” Scott Hudson and Lauren Maharaj, to talk about the upcoming BTC 1: Genesis event, which will be the first local MMA event in Ontario in over two years. BTC 1: Genesis takes place May 27th, 2017 in Toronto, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Michael Bisping of England speaks to the fans after facing Dan Henderson in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 204 Fight Night at the Manchester Evening News Arena on October 8, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)