BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

7. UFC Bound

Many fighters on the BFL roster are talented, but not many have made their way to the big show. The UFC.

In fact, just three have been lucky enough to grace the world famous Octagon.

The first to do so, was former BFL amateur and pro welterweight champion Matt Dwyer (9-4.) After going 7-1 inside the Battlefield cage in just under three years, the Toshido MMA product was signed by the UFC. He dropped his debut to Albert Tumanov, but followed up with a ‘Performance of the Night’ and highlight reel Superman punch knockout of William Macário. He went on to lose two decisions in his next two outings, a ‘Fight of the Night’ against Alan Jouban and Randy Brown, which led to his release from the organization.

Next up to grace the Octagon was former BFL amateur and pro featherweight champion Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy. The still undefeated Revolution Fight Team fighter made his UFC debut at UFC on FOX 21 in front of his hometown crowd of Vancouver, B.C. He fought up a weight class and earned a decisive victory against Alessandro Ricci. In his sophomore outing, Kennedy made the trek to Brazil to fight Rony Jason in enemy territory grinded away a unanimous decision victory over the hometown hero.

Ryan Janes, the former pro middleweight champion made his debut at UFC Fight Night 102 at the end of 2016. He beat Keith Berish in a battle by unanimous decision and was finished in his second outing by submission against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 105. Janes has his next fight lined up against Jack Marshmann on July 16 at a UFC Fight Night event.

Despite these three being the only fighters currently from BFL on the UFC roster, there are a number of fighters on the promotions radar. Two of which are heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar and welterweight champion Chris Anderson.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6