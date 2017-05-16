Garry Tonon clashes with Dillon Danis at Polaris 5 on August 19

Two of the most polarizing names in the sport of grappling will clash at Polaris 5 on August 19 from The Indigo at the O2 in Greenwich, London, as Garry Tonon takes on Dillon Danis.

Danis will look to avenge his only submission loss at black belt in the main event at Polaris 5 against the always game and dangerous Tonon. It will be almost two years to the day that these two last competed when they step back on the mat against each other. At ADCC 2015, Tonon defeated Danis with a slick inverted heel hook.

The two have gone on to have very successful careers and this will likely be an epic outing between two men who have a bit of a bitter rivalry already.

Also featured on the card is Jake Shields vs. British ace Dan Strauss, as well as two former UFC fighters Brad Pickett vs. Phil Harris.

These are all no-gi, 15-minute bouts to be contested under the Polaris rules, which encourage constant action over the duration of the bout.

http://www.polaris-pro.org/the-rules/

Tickets will be on sale from Friday May 19th at 11:00am (BST) from the Indigo at the 02, details can be found here.

http://www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/polaris-5