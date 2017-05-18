MMA Radio: UFC 211 Review and News of the Week

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

This week we are joined by FloCombat‘s Shawn Smith. In the first half of the episode we discuss the results of UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, breaking down the successful title defenses of UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk, as well the entire night of exciting fights.

In the second half of the show we run down some of the week’s MMA news including the cancellation of Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre fight, Anderson Silva opting out of next month’s UFC 212 event, Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender’s Series, Jessica Penne’s biological passport, and the upcoming Bellator 179: Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley card.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

