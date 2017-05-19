BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

15. Pro MMA

Battlefield Fight League traveled to the Okanagan and Vancouver Island in order to provide fans with professional MMA, as it was illegal in the lower mainland. Fast forward three years and twenty five events after BFL got started and that all changed.

For the first time in over five years, at BFL 25 the promotion held a professional fight card at Richmond, B.C.’s River Rock Casino. The nine-fight card featured four pro bouts and five amateur.

The move to pro MMA in the lower mainland took some serious work and the newly former B.C. Athletic Commission helped move the process.

In the main event, former BFL champ, Gurdarshan Mangat took on American Josh Gow. After a very back and forth battle, Mangat succumbed to punches in the third round. Mangat was riding a four-fight winning streak leading up to this match, and this is the lone blemish on his eleven fight record (10-1).

One of the most recognizable faces to grace the BFL cage, Micah Brakefield took on Jake Asher in the co-main event. It took Brakefield just two-minutes and fifty-one seconds to finish Asher with a slick triangle choke.

Father and son, Andre and Radley Da Silva both competed on the BFL 25 fight card and both came out victorious in their respective bouts. Radley defeated Joe Pirotta via unanimous decision and Andre defeated Oren Hanscomb via unanimous decision to capture the BFL amateur featherweight championship.

This was just a sign of things to come for pro MMA in British Columbia and as you’ve seen, the province has some stars.

