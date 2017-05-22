UMMAF’s David Robins Nearing End of Amateur Career

Amateur mixed martial artist David Robins (6-2) will compete in what will likely be his toughest challenge to date in less than a week.

He’ll partake in the USA Mixed Martial Arts Kick International Federation’s three-day national event, potentially fighting three times in three days from May 26-28. Robins will be part of an eight-man bracket of amateur welterweights. Each weight class’ winner at the UMMAF nationals will compete in a similar but more grand-scale tournament sanctioned by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

“I think it’ll be a great experience,” Robins said. “I’ve done a lot of competition fighting before. I think [UMMAF] is going to be one hell of a rush.”

Robins said that he’ll gladly compete in IMMAF if he is successful in his goal this weekend. Though, he is also setting his sights on the next level of MMA. If Robins either ends up winning both UMMAF and IMMAF, or loses in either tournament, the 26-year-old will start his professional career.

Expect Robins to be on the professional circuit in either Fall 2017 or Spring 2018 depending on how he does this weekend or at November’s IMMAF bracket, where he would represent Team USA.

“I think it will be as good of a time as any [to make my professional debut],” Roberts said. “I’m glad that I didn’t do it any sooner because I have this opportunity with nationals and possibly the worlds.”

Robins, who has been training in Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu since he was 15, said he’s eager to make the jump to the pros. He’s got the confidence to boot.

“It’ll be just another fight. Maybe a little extra pressure,” he said. “I’m ready to do it. It’ll be nice to be compensated for fighting. I’m ready for people to really recognize how much time and effort I’ve put into the sport and get the credit I deserve.”

For now, Robins is focused on doing well at the tournament this weekend. In fact, he said the thing he’s looking forward to most is getting it over with.

“I’ve had this tournament on my mind for three months,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about it. Fighting is always stressful, and afterwards, it’s always very satisfying. I enjoy doing it, it’s just very stressful.”

The Tennessee fighter won’t know who his first opponent will be until Thursday night, a matter of hours before the first bout, which he said he prefers.

While Robins will have to maintain a weight of 170 for the weekend, the fighter said that he’s comfortable with the stipulation. In the future, fans could possibly see him competing at lightweight if all goes well.

First things first, he’s looking to improve his amateur record from 6-2 to 9-2 in just 72 hours. After that, he’s hoping to enjoy a successful feat with some grub.

“I’ll feast like a king on Sunday night, or should I say, a national champion.”

Featured Image: