BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

16. Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

After a very successful amateur career, which included holding the Battlefield Fight League featherweight gold, as well as gold in another promotion, Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy decided to go pro.

In 2013, at BFL 24, the man known as “JBC” [Junior Bacon Cheeseburger] locked horns with Dan Lin and earned his first victory as a pro.

The BFL cage became his home on four occasions as a professional fighter, going 4-0 in those bouts. He won the BFL featherweight title at BFL 34 against Montreal’s Mario Pereira and went on to defend that belt against Drew Brokenshire at BFL 43.

The Revolution Fight Team product holds a perfect 10-0 record and is now 2-0 inside the UFC Octagon.

The Battlefield cage primed Kennedy for his current tenure in the Octagon and we can all look back on that time and be proud to know that we saw him in the youth of his career.

