BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

17. A standup war

BFL 7 ‘Invasion’ went down on March 26, 2011 and featured one of the most prolific standup wars in Battlefield Fight League history.

Ken Tran took on Marcus Aurelio in a battle of attrition. This fight was not the main event, it was not even the co-main event, heck it was seventh from the top of the card. But it is easily the most talked about moment from the entire BFL 7 fight card.

It was a back and forth battle, with both men trading leather. Tran utilized his distance and Muay Thai prowess to control the cage, while Aurelio showcased his trademark Capoeira skills.

In the end, Aurelio was able to finish Tran with a slick rear-naked choke in the third round.

