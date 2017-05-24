Sucka Voice Radio Episode 007: News Recap

By
Jeremy Brand
-

Sometimes all you need is the goods and that’s what Dave and Jeremy give you Sucka Voice Radio listeners this week.

We cover everything from Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker, to Cyborg busting in the chops of Angela Magana, to Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping and much much more.

Sucka Voice Radio theme song music courtesy of DJ John Douglas.

