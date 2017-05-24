The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 109

UFC Fight Night 109 is upon us this week, emanating from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Just as the talent on the card ranges from veterans to UFC rookies, so to does the walkout music vary. Whether they are established stars or rising prospects, there are fighters who haven’t grasped the importance of identifiable entrance songs. That’s where I come in. I’m here to help as MMASucka.com‘s resident, board-certified musicologist. I’m also going to make it public for you, the readers. So, without further ado, here we go.

Alexander Gustafsson

What he last walked out to: “Training Montage (Rocky IV)” – Vince Dicola.

What he should walk out to next time: “Death in Fire” – Amon Amarth

Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson has been with the UFC for quite some time, but has never had a walkout song that made you go, “There he is!” While his most recent, the training montage music from Rocky IV, was a step in the right direction, it still doesn’t have the punch or inherent “viking-ness” that befits “The Mauler.” Gustafsson looks like he could have walked off a snekkja, and deserves an entrance befitting of that. “Death in Fire,” from Alex’s countrymen in Amon Amarth, would be that song. With its distinct, pounding intro, “Death in Fire” would signal to all that a Scandinavian warrior has arrived to do his work. Listen below.

Omari Akhmedov

What he last walked out to: “Mosaique” – Ash

What he should walk out to: “Wolverine Blues” – Entombed

When your nickname is “The Wolverine,” it doesn’t make sense to walk out to a sedate chill house song based off a latin guitar sample. When you’re Omari Akhmedov, a vicious fighter known for grinding your opponents down, you need something more violent. Preferably with your nickname in the title. The death’n’roll stylings of Entombed’s “Wolverine Blues” would be perfect, as its chunky guitar intro is sure to get necks ready to be wrecked. Much the same, in fact, as the way Akhmedov tends to wreck his opponent. Listen below.

