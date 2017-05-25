BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

19. Pre-TUF Winner graces BFL cage

Michael “Maverick” Chiesa is riding a three-fight winning streak and will main event his next UFC bout against Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 24, but at one point in his career he graced the BFL cage for an epic performance.

In just the fourth fight of his professional career, the Sikjitsu fighter made the trek from Spokane, Washington to Nanaimo, British Columbia to take on Vancouver Island’s hometown kid Darcy James at BFL 7.

The boos from the crowd and being in enemy territory had no impact on Chiesa. “Maverick” started out strong, with James attempting a throw, which wound up landing the American in top position. This was ultimately the beginning of the end for the Canadian.

Chiesa did not mind being in top half-guard, as his jiu-jitsu game was on point and he was able to lock in a very tight D’arce choke at the 53-second mark of the very first round.

The Washington native won his next three fights, which led him to The Ultimate Fighter 15 reality series. In the end he wound up winning the show, with a submission against Al Iaquinta.

Chiesa’s BJJ game is on point, as his record proves. He is 14-2 overall, with ten of those fourteen victories coming via submission.

Check out the Chiesa vs. James bout from BFL 7 below.

