BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

20. Trilogy

Often times fighters don’t get a chance to get redemption inside the cage. Let alone two chances. This was the case for Chris Anderson and Curtis Harriott. Over the course of their amateur and MMA careers they have fought on three occasions.

It was Harriott’s amateur debut at BFL 14 and it was the first time he got a glimpse at Anderson. The bout lasted three, three minute rounds, with Anderson earning the unanimous decision.

With the bout going the distance and both men showing their respective skill set, the two were expected to square off in a rematch at BFL 20, but that did not come to fruition.

Fast forward four years and both men having a number of fights under their belts, the time had come.

Harriott held the BFL welterweight title and was 3-0 in his professional career. Anderson was 2-0 and had earned a title shot, as well as a rematch. At BFL 42, Anderson once again earned the victory, however this one was stopped in the second round, as the doctor called for a stop to the action due to a significant cut.

With the way that bout ended, Harriott was granted an immediate rematch. So the two stepped back into the cage in the main event at BFL 44.

Anderson proved that he had Harriott’s number, as he was able to finish this one in the very first round by TKO.

‘Bukwas’ is now 5-0 as a professional and has won four of the five by stoppage. Harriott has gone 1-1 since BFL 44.

You rarely see a fourth fight between two combatants, but you never know with these two, as they are both top welterweights amongst the British Columbia rankings.

