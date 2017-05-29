BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

21. Dwyer Turns Pro

After a very successful amateur career with BFL and other regional promotions, Toshido MMA’s Matt Dwyer decided to turn pro. He held the BFL amateur welterweight title and wanted to test his skills.

In 2011, at BFL 10, Dwyer made the leap to the professional rankings when he went toe to toe with Levi Alford. It took the Kelowna native just 41-seconds to get his first pro win, as he knocked him out with a vicious knee.

That bout would be the tone of the rest of his time with Battlefield Fight League. Other than his one loss at BFL 15, due to a slam by Marcus ‘Lelo’ Aurelio, Dwyer was 7-1 as a pro inside the BFL cage.

The highlight reel fighter finished each and every one of those seven victories and five of them were finished in the very first round.

At BFL 19, Dwyer won the BFL welterweight gold and went on to defend it twice before being picked up by the UFC.

After going 1-3 with the UFC and 1-0 since leaving the promotion, many local fans are calling for Dwyer to make his return to the BFL cage to challenge current 170-pound kingpin Chris Anderson for the welterweight strap.

