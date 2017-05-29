Mat Wars is a new web series that will revolve around the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.
In the first season, Titan MMA/West Coast BJJ Brown Belt Micah Brakefield is the star of the show and will take on the lower mainland’s best grapplers.
Brakefield embarks on Kaboom BJJ in episode 1 of the season and takes on the very dangerous purple belt, Reynaldo Camacho.
MAT WARS: EPISODE 1
Make sure you subscribe, give a thumbs up and comment. Follow along on Brakefield’s journey in season one.
Check out the teaser trailer here.
Logo by Dave “The Voice” Boyce