Mat Wars is a new web series that will revolve around the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.

In the first season, Titan MMA/West Coast BJJ Brown Belt Micah Brakefield is the star of the show and will take on the lower mainland’s best grapplers.

Brakefield embarks on Kaboom BJJ in episode 1 of the season and takes on the very dangerous purple belt, Reynaldo Camacho.

MAT WARS: EPISODE 1

Logo by Dave “The Voice” Boyce