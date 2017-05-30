BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

22. Bringing in the Terminator

After seven fights and going 6-1, Zuma MMA’s Ryan Janes finally made the trek to the mainland to fight for Battlefield Fight League.

Janes had fought for a number of different promotions throughout his seven year career, but was never fought more than once a year. This would change in 2015.

At BFL 35, Janes came over to take on David Perron for BFL’s middleweight gold. The Vancouver Island fighter kept that record in tact, as he was able to tap Perron out with a choke near the end of the first round to also claim the championship.

Just four months later, Janes faced a tough test in Brendan Kornberger at BFL 37 in his first title defense. This was a bout for the ages, as Kornberger literally through everything but the kitchen sink at Janes, thus calling him ‘Terminator.’ Early in round 4, Janes was able to get Kornberger to the mat and secure a choke to seal the deal.

Fast forward one year and Janes was signed by the UFC. He has gone 1-1 inside the Octagon and is set to take on Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 113 in July.

The Zuma product holds a 9-2 record overall.

