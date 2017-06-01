BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

23. The Sound has arrived

Squamish, British Columbia is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. It now includes a pretty dominant gym — The Sound MMA.

Kasey Smith is the head coach at Squamish’s elite MMA club and their bright superstar is his brother Cole.

At BFL 26, Cole Smith stepped inside the Battlefield Fight League cage for the very first time and he left his mark very quickly. Just 26-seconds into the very first round he was able to choke his opponent out and make his name known to the BFL faithful.

“The Cole Train” went on to win his next bout and after going 2-1 with the promotion, he was granted an amateur title shot against Kirk Tse for the vacant bantamweight gold at BFL 35. An epic 15-minute match happened and Smith’s hand was raised, the belt was wrapped around his waist and the rest is history.

After one more amateur bout, Smith decided to make the transition to pro. To up his training and keep his skills at the top of his game, he also added trips to Thailand to train with Team Quest Thailand to his regiment.

He is currently 3-0 as a pro and is the current BFL bantamweight champion. The belt was wrapped around his waist at BFL 46, as he was able to choke out Jamie Siraj in the fourth round of their five round battle.

Smith hopes to defend the strap very soon.

I’ve talked a lot about Smith, but The Sound MMA has a rising star on their hands as well and his name is Gwyn Berry.

Berry is undefeated as an amateur and is the number one welterweight under the BFL banner at the moment. He won the vacant title at BFL 48 against John Kutz in a masterful performance.

I’m sure these two aren’t the only gleaming prospects coming out of Squamish, as I said, Kasey Smith is priming some warriors.

