BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

24. The big boys play

When most people think of the marquee division in boxing or mixed martial arts, it is always the big boys — the heavyweights.

BFL has not had many heavyweight kingpins, but the ones they have had have been extremely dominant.

The first bad boy of the heavyweight division was Adam Santos. He reigned the division for quite some time. Winning the BFL heavyweight gold at BFL 11 and defending it twice before turning pro in 2014. He won his debut at heavyweight, but fell short in his second outing to the current BFL king and now UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar.

At BFL 31, Jamie Smyth and American Daniel Spitz fought for the vacant heavyweight championship and this bout was fireworks. Despite it only going two rounds, the two fighters left nothing to spare inside the cage. Smyth took the belt back to his home at Clinch MMA with a second round TKO. He turned pro in February of this year and the fight against Caio Machado was declared a draw.

At BFL 39 the first ever professional heavyweight champion was crowned for the promotion. Former Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar finished Blake Nash in the second round and went on to defend his title once and won a non title bout in his latest outing against American Joe Yager. The undefeated prospect was recently signed to the UFC and will test his skills in their heavyweight division.

Who will the next BFL heavyweight kingpin be?

