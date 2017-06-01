VIDEO: UFC-vet Melvin Guillard KO’d stiff in China

Kunlun MMA 12 – Melvin Guillard vs. Muslim Salikhov

“The Young Assassin” Melvin Guillard brought his 32-17-2 record overseas for the first time this morning. He took on the “King of Kung Fu” Muslim Salikhov (12-1) at Kunlun Fight MMA 12.

Salikhov earned his 9th finish in-a-row, and easily his biggest to date. Winless since 2014, Guillard was knocked out cold with a vicious spinning back kick KO. Knocking out the UFC, TUF, Bellator and WSOF veteran improved the Russian’s record to 13-1 w/ 12 finishes.

Also worth mentioning: Guillard was eleven pounds overweight for what was set to be a welterweight contest. Check out the nasty KO below via Twitter user @nbwanglei.