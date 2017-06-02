BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

25. Kickboxing galore

For the first 35 events, Battlefield Fight League stuck to mixed martial arts. However, at BFL 36, the tides changed — well sort of. On April 6, 2015, Tylor Nicholson took on Jameel Hosseini in the promotions first kickboxing match.

Fast forward nine events later and the promotion decided to strike away with some kickboxing action. This time there were two matches on the card, one male and one female.

From BFL 45 until the most recent event, Battlefield Fight League has kicked off each card with either kickboxing or Muay Thai bouts.

At BFL 47, the promotion even crowned their first Muay Thai champion. Tylor Nicholson was expected to fight in a MMA fight at that event, however his opponent pulled out, so Connor Thompson stepped in for a shot at the inaugural BFL Muay Thai championship.

When the kickboxing/Muay Thai fighters hit the cage, you are guaranteed to see some unbelievable action. More often than not there are knockouts and if there isn’t, there is some serious punishment.

MMA fans seem to be known to show up late to events, so if you are a fan of action packed fights, then I highly suggest making your way out to the next BFL event early.

BFL 49 goes down on June 24 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. and you can grab tickets HERE.

