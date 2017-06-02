MMASucka’s UFC 212 staff picks

It’s a fierce battle at the top of MMA Sucka’s staff picks.

Tomorrow night, UFC 212 will feature one of the best title fights of 2017 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the main event, current UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look for his first defense following a re-capture of the title against interim featherweight champion Max Holloway. The unification bout will determine a rightful king at the top of the 145-pound weight class.

In the co-main event, #1-ranked strawweight Claudia Gadelha will look for back-to-back wins over #2-ranked strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz, coming off her first professional career loss. Both ladies suffered decision losses to current champion of the division Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2016, and are hoping to receive another shot with a win Saturday night.

The five-fight PPV main card will kick off at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT), beginning with an exciting welterweight scrap between Erick Silva and Yancy Medeiros. Following that, first-round finishers Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose will look for finishes to settle their differences following a heated exchange at the live weigh-ins earlier today. A classic battle between two prestigious veterans goes down right in the PPV’s center, with Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt meeting at middleweight.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 212 below.

2017 Staff Records following UFC Fight Night 109:

1) Nick Godin: 39-25

2) Wesley Riddle: 38-26

3) Mike Skytte: 37-27

3) Suraj Sukumar: 37-21

5) Jason Burgos: 36-28

6) Jeremy Brand: 35-29

7) Justin Pierrot: 34-26

8) Davey Rudolph: 32-28

9) Michael DeSantis: 21-18

10) Davey Caplice: 19-20

10) Dan Cohen: 19-11

12) Wade Williams: 10-1

*UD* – Unanimous Decision

*SD* – Split Decision

Jose Aldo (26-2) vs. Max Holloway (17-3)

Jeremy Brand – Aldo via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Holloway via UD

Mike Skytte – Aldo via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Aldo via UD

Jason Burgos – Holloway via UD

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Holloway via Round 5 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Aldo via UD

Davey Caplice – Holloway via Round 4 TKO

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Aldo via UD

Wade Williams – N/A

Staff picking Aldo: 5

Staff picking Holloway: 4

Claudia Gadelha (13-2) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1)

Jeremy Brand – Gadelha via UD

Wesley Riddle – Gadelha via UD

Mike Skytte – Gadelha via UD

Nick Godin – Kowalkiewicz via UD

Jason Burgos – Gadelha via UD

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Gadelha via Round 3 SUB

Davey Rudolph – Gadelha via UD

Davey Caplice – Gadelha via UD

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Gadelha via UD

Wade Williams – N/A

Staff picking Gadelha: 8

Staff picking Kowalkiewicz: 1

Vitor Belfort (25-13) vs. Nate Marquardt (38-16-3)

Jeremy Brand – Belfort via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Belfort via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Marquardt via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Belfort via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Belfort via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Marquardt via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Belfort via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Marquardt via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Belfort via Round 2 TKO

Wade Williams – N/A

Staff picking Belfort: 6

Staff picking Marquardt: 3

Paulo Borrachinha (9-0) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2)

Jeremy Brand – Bamgbose via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Bamgbose via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Bamgbose via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Borrachinha via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Borrachinha via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Bamgbose via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Bamgbose via UD

Davey Caplice – Borrachinha via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Bamgbose via Round 1 TKO

Wade Williams – N/A

Staff picking Borrachinha: 6

Staff picking Bamgbose: 3

Erick Silva (19-7, 1 NC) vs. Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Silva via UD

Wesley Riddle – Medeiros via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Medeiros via Round 2 SUB

Nick Godin – Medeiros via SD

Jason Burgos – Silva via SD

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Silva via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Silva via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – Medeiros via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Medeiros via Round 1 TKO

Wade Williams – N/A

Staff picking Silva: 4

Staff picking Medeiros: 5



