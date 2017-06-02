UFC 212 Weigh-in Results

One of the greatest UFC title fights of 2017 is just around the corner.

The fighters competing on June 3rd’s UFC 212 card are planned to take the scale early Friday morning starting at 8:00am ET. The two-hour period will see 24 fighters attempt to make weight for Saturday’s event, including a significant battle for the UFC Featherweight Championship between current title holder Jose Aldo and interim belt holder Max Holloway.

After dominating the 145 pound division, Aldo’s seven title defenses and 18-fight win streak would snap following a 13-second knockout loss to Conor McGregor in December of 2015. An interim belt would later become open for the taking, seeing the Brazilian secure it by a dominate decision win over Frankie Edgar last year. Aldo would later be promoted back to the Featherweight Champion following McGregor’s inactivity in the division.

Holloway made his UFC debut in 2012, just two months after turning 20 years old. Following a 3-3 start in the promotion he took off, earning 10 straight victories in a streak that still continues today (seven of them by stoppage). His most recent victory saw his capture of the interim UFC Featherweight Championship with a third-round stoppage over Anthony Pettis.

The five fight pay-per-view begins at 10:00pm ET on Saturday night. All results from the early-morning weigh-ins of UFC 212 can be found below.

PPV Main Card – 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT)

Jose Aldo (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – *Featherweight Championship*

Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Vitor Belfort (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (186)

Paulo Borrachinha (186) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184)

Erick Silva (171) vs. Yancy Medeiros (171)

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card – 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)

Antonio Carlos Jr. (185) vs. Eric Spicely (184)

Johnny Eduardo (136) vs. Matthew Lopez (136)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. vs. Brian Kelleher (134)

UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card – 6:30pm ET (3:30pm PT)

Viviane Pereira (113) vs. Jamie Moyle (116)

Luan Chagas (171) vs. Jim Wallhead (170)

Marco Beltran (126) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

