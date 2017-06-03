BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

26. A grudge match ends with belt

I’m bringing you a special Saturday moment. For all you Saturday morning cartoon watchers, this one is for you.

After going 2-0, Jamie Siraj made his first appearance in the Battlefield Fight League cage against Nick Ghaeni who was making his pro debut. BFL 35 featured a battle for the ages, as Siraj and Ghaeni battled for a full 15-minutes and the debutant earned his first pro victory, while handing Siraj his first pro loss.

It took one year, and nine events to pass by for Siraj to get redemption.

This time, at BFL 44, the two fought for the vacant BFL bantamweight championship. This was probably the best performance of Siraj’s five year amateur and pro career. He had a masterful game plan and locked up choke in the third round to be crowned the BFL 135-pound king pin.

Only time will tell if Siraj and Ghaeni will meet again, but we know if they do clash for a trilogy bout, fans are in for a treat.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25