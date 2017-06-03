The Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil welcomes the UFC this evening and we will be bringing you UFC 212 results all night long.

The main event is a battle for the UFC featherweight championship, as champion Jose Aldo meets interim champion Max Holloway to determine the kingpin at 145-pounds. In the evening’s co-main event, two former 115-pound women’s title contenders, Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz square off.

Also featured on the PPV portion of the card are Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt, Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros.

Action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. It then heads over to FOX Sports 1 for preliminary card bouts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with the main card on PPV at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC 212 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway – UFC Featherweight Championship

Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt

Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely

Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez

Iuri Alcantara vs. Brian Kelleher

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle

Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead

Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

MAIN IMAGE: