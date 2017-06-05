BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

27. Smash returns home

One of BFL’s most exciting amateur fighters, Ash “Smash” Mashreghi made his professional debut in 2012, but for another promotion. He went on to fight for that promotion three times and went 0-3 in his first three fights — and then returned to the BFL cage. December 2013, at BFL 26, Mashreghi made the trek back into the promotion he called home for so long as an amateur. He took on Stu Deleurme in his fourth pro bout and was able to finish him in the first round to pick up his first win.

Smash went on an incredible five-fight winning streak, dating from 2013 to 2015 and finished all five of those opponents by either knockout or submission.

Mashreghi improved his record to 5-3 and earned himself a title shot for the vacant 170-pound BFL belt against Dejan Kajic. In round 3 of their championship fight, Mashreghi was able to lock in a deep choke and secure that gold around his waist.

The 29-year-old has a pro record of 6-5, but since making his return to BFL has gone 6-2.

Mashreghi will return to the Battlefield Fight League cage on June 24 against David Perron at BFL 49.

