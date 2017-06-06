BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

28. The first shining star

He fought at BFL 1 and went on to win the amateur title. Despite not being the first champion, or even the largest of fighters, Gurdarshan ‘Saint Lion’ Mangat was in my opinion the company’s first true star.

At BFL 1, Mangat was being called Gary, which is the English version of Gurdarshan, and he finished Alfred Leslie in the very first round. He went on to face Chris Day in the main event at BFL 2 and earned a split decision victory.

Just five events later, Mangat headlined BFL 5 against Cam Deleurme. The two fought for the vacant amateur BFL featherweight championship. Another battle between two amazing mixed martial artists went to the judges scorecards, with Mangat coming out on top.

After looking amazing throughout his amateur career, Mangat decided to turn pro. At BFL 8, the Revolution Fight Team product took on Mark Delgado and was able to tap him out in the very first round.

The 30-year-old has made a name for himself inside and outside the cage throughout his journey in MMA and is even now signed to one of the largest sports agency’s in the game — Paradigm Sport Management.

At 10-1, ‘Saint Lion’ has fought all over the world, including his home soil of India, for a number of different promotions, but he has returned to the BFL cage on a number of occasions along the way.

