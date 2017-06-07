BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

29. Father and son duo

There are times when you hear about siblings fighting on the same card. We have seen it with many fighters in different organizations. However, there aren’t too many times when you see fathers and sons on the very same card.

Well, that was the case at BFL 25 on September 7, 2013. This one stuck out to me because of the dynamics of the father and son matches. Andre Da Silva was taking on a very dangerous opponent in Oren Hanscomb for the vacant amateur featherweight title and his son Radley Da Silva was taking on Joe Pirrotta, in search of his first professional win.

Andre opened up the main card in a stunning match-up, where he utilized an almost perfect game-plan to secure the unanimous decision victory against Hanscomb and place that BFL gold around his waist.

From the cage to the seats, Andre was now on the sidelines. In the very next fight on the card, his son Radley was making the walk to the cage. It is tough to say, which gave Andre more nerves, stepping in the cage himself or watching his young boy take on a very dangerous opponent.

This was a three round banger, with Radley coming out on top and earning all three judges scorecards to make him 1-1 as a pro and handing Pirrotta his first loss in his first fight as a pro.

That was Radley’s last fight and Andre will fight in his final fight at BFL 49 on June 24 against Jesse Macdougal.

