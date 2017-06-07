The Walkout Consultant – UFC Fight Night 110

UFC Fight Night 101 is going down this Saturday, June 10th, live from the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. With a main event pitting heavyweight headsmashers Mark Hunt and Derek Lewis against each other, the card is assured at least one memorable moment. However, that provides lesser-known fighters on the rest of the card with an opportunity to make a mark. Some fighters need more help making that initial splash with the audience than others. This is where I come in. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer options to those fighters who need a little entrance help. Whether it’s suggesting something more in tune with a fighter’s brand or just finding something more unique, I’ve got something suggestions. And I’m making them public for you, the MMA fan, to enjoy. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Dan Hooker

What he last walked out to: “Not Many” – Scribe

What he should walk out to next: “Hang ‘Em High” – Havok

This choice is all about branding. When your nickname is “The Hangman“ like Dan Hooker, it’s almost criminal to not have your walkout play on that theme. Havok’s “Hang ‘Em High” may have overtly political lyrics, but that chorus line of “Hang ‘Em High” was written for the sake of audience participation. It would give the audience something to latch onto, and Hooker a signature place to gesture to them. Listen below, and keep your ears pealed for the first chorus line at around the 1:04 mark.



J.J. Aldrich

What she last walked out to: “Amazing Grace/Fight Song” – The Piano Guys

What she should walk out to next: “Elan” – Nightwish

I will never understand why seemingly half of the UFC’s strawweight division needs to walk out to a variation of Rachel Platen’s “Fight Song.” It doesn’t help anybody stand out, nor is it even really all that great of a walk-out. J.J. Aldrich is the latest to have used a version of the song, a Scottish-sounding rendition by the Piano Guys, she’s not doing herself any favors in the memorability department. If she wants to stand out, but still keep the Scottish flavor of tin whistles and all that, I have something. That something is “Elan” by symphonic metal stalwarts Nightwish. Driving guitars, bright strings, tin whistles, and the lilting voice of singer Floor Jansen all make this a song that can stand out from the pack. Listen below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 110 and other MMA news!