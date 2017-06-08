BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

30. Collaboration time

To think of fight promotions co-promoting or collaborating just doesn’t happen. Well at the UFC level it doesn’t at least. Battlefield Fight League decided to test the waters at BFL 40, when they partnered up with Warpath FC and took the cage to Chilliwack, British Columbia.

The seven-fight card was action packed with finishes and high caliber fights.

Back in November of 2013, I spoke with both Jay Golshani, President of Battlefield Fight League and Darwin Douglas, Owner of Warpath FC for VancityBuzz.com about the first collaboration event.

“We have been trying to co-promote for quite sometime now. I have personally contacted most promoters across the country expressing my opinion that competition is stupid and that everyone should work together to grow the sport and that it is better business,” said BFL President Golshani. “Unfortunately in this line of work there seems to be too much ego involved. Ego seems to effect most promoters judgement and their business sense.”

Warpath FC owner, Darwin Douglas, has fought for Battlefield five times in the past and the collaboration was something that they both believed would benefit each other.

“Having BFL come to Chilliwack provides our fighters a chance to compete in our hometown on a very well known and respected promotion like BFL,” Douglas said. “Our Warpath events have mostly acted as an organization that will feed fighters into BFL. Guys will get their 1st, 2nd and 3rd fights for us then take the step up to fight for BFL.”

In the main event Nick Ghaeni defeated Craig Maclean by unanimous decision. These two have gone on to have very successful careers and this match-up pushed them both to the limits.

The show was kicked off by grappling sensation Rylie Marchand, who defeated Elysse Stevenson with an impressive flying armbar just 58-seconds into the very first round.

Despite the two organizations not co-promoting again, don’t put it past Golshani and the BFL brass to continue to look for ways to make their shows the best — not only in B.C. but all of Canada.

Check out full results from BFL 40 below.

MAIN CARD

Nick Ghaeni defeats Craig Maclean via unanimous decision

Bryce Gougeon defeats Perry Hayer at 15 seconds of the first round via TKO

Kolten Higginbotom defeats Mitch Burke at 1:17 of the second via ref stoppage (TKO) due to strikes

PRELIMINARY CARD

Keanan Kellar defeats Wally Joe at 1:05 of the first via tapout due to an armbar

Francis Tiapis defeats Binderpaul Nanara via unanimous decision

Paul Fisher defeats Humneet Gill via split decision

Rylie Marchand defeats Eylese Stevenson at 58 seconds of the first round via tapout due to a flying armbar

