Max Holloway is the new Undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion following an impressive finish of former champion Jose Aldo. We start this week’s show recapping their UFC 212 headlining fight, as well as the rest of the fights from the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway card.

In the second half of the episode we preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt from New Zealand, as well as discussing the future or lack thereof of the UFC Women’s Featherweight division, and the latest round of UFC roster cuts.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Max Holloway’s Championship, Lewis vs. Hunt and More

