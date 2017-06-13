Ashley Gooch defends Heavyweight Championship at CES 45

Ashley “Gio” Gooch will be defending his Heavyweight Title at CES 45 in Rhode Island when he takes on Juliano “Banana” Coutinho.

The bout was announced early Tuesday.

Ashley Gooch vs. Juliano Coutinho

Gooch (10-5) is a perfect 2-0 in the CES MMA cage. After a first round submission win over Josh Diekmann, he was inserted into a fight for the vacant heavyweight strap against fellow heavy-hitter Greg Rebello. Gooch stopped Rebello 70-seconds into round three. In his most recent outing, Gooch competed under the WSOF banner, losing to Shawn Jordan in October.

Coutinho (7-3) is also a perfect 2-0 while competing inside the CES cage. Following a split decision win over Chaz Morgan early last year under the CES banner, Coutinho also went to compete under the WSOF banner. In his most recent outing, he was stopped by Justin Willis at WSOF 31 last June. In 2015 he was stopped by Steve Mocco, also in WSOF.

The is one of tho bouts announced for this CES 45 card, the other being a lightweight clash between Nate Andrews (10-1) and Bruce Boyington (14-10).

CES 45 is set to take place on August 11 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island and it will air live on AXS TV.

