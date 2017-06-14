BFL 50 most memorable moments – #35

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

35. The suplex heard around the world

‘Mitey’ Micah Brakefield has been on the list of memories already and will likely be on it again throughout the course of the next fifteen moments. Number 35 features a suplex that was featured on numerous highlight reels.

At BFL 12, Brakefield took on Jer ‘The Jerk’ Kornelsen. At one point early in the first round, the two hit the canvas and after a scramble, ‘Mitey’ was able to take ‘The Jerk’s’ back and land a wild belly to back suplex.

This may have been the first big highlight of Brakefield’s career, but over the course of the next few years, he has had plenty of highlight finishes and moments throughout his fights.

Check out a few of them in the highlight reel below.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #33

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #34