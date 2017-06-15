Staff MMA Rankings for June 2017

These MMA rankings were formulated by five members of the MMASucka staff. The contributors to these staff rankings can be found at the bottom of this page.

Our rankings will be uploaded the 15th day of each month, January through December. For this month, our MMA rankings are up to date as of June 15th, 2017. No rankings were posted in the month of May, as not enough staff members had an edited list. An updated rankings list will be posted on the 15th of July, one month from now.

The rankings cover the entire span of fighters competing in mixed martial arts around the world, not a single promotion. Fighters will be ranked from 1-10, seeing the highest-voted ranked at the number one slot.

The numbers located beside each fighter will show the tallied number of votes received by each individual. For example: Heavyweight Stipe Miocic was ranked number one out of ten by all five of our contributing staff members for this month. Therefore, his total number located beside his name is five (1+1+1+1+1 = 5). This formula applies to each division below.

Heavyweight division, 265 lbs.

1. Stipe Miocic — 5

T2. Cain Velasquez — 14

T2. Fabricio Werdum — 14

4. Alistair Overeem — 20

5. Junior dos Santos — 22

6. Francis Ngannou — 33

7. Ben Rothwell — 41

8. Mark Hunt — 42

9. Vitaly Minakov — 44

10. Derrick Lewis — 49

Fighters also receiving votes: Blagoy Ivanov (52), Alexander Volkov (53), Josh Barnett (54)

Light Heavyweight division, 205 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier — 7

2. Jon Jones — 10

3. Phil Davis — 22

T4. Alexander Gustafsson — 24

T4. Jimi Manuwa — 24

6. Ryan Bader — 25

7. Glover Teixeira — 32

8. Volkan Oezdemir — 43

9. Shogun Rua — 47

10. King Mo — 50

Fighters also receiving votes: Misha Cirkunov (52), Linton Vassell (52)

Middleweight division, 185 lbs.

1. Michael Bisping — 5

2. Yoel Romero — 11

3. Gegard Mousasi — 18

4. Luke Rockhold — 20

5. Robert Whittaker — 21

6. Chris Weidman — 33

7. Jacare Souza — 34

8. Kelvin Gastelum — 40

T9. David Branch — 50

T9. Anderson Silva — 50

T9. Mamed Khalidov — 50

Fighters also receiving votes: Derek Brunson (53)

Welterweight division, 170 lbs.

1. Tyron Woodley — 5

T2. Stephen Thompson — 13

T2. Demian Maia — 13

T4. Robbie Lawler — 25

T4. Rory MacDonald — 25

6. Douglas Lima — 27

7. Jorge Masvidal — 39

8. Lorenz Larkin — 42

9. Carlos Condit — 47

9. Ben Askren — 47

Fighters also receiving votes: Andrey Koreshkov (52), Jon Fitch (52), Donald Cerrone (53)

Lightweight division, 155 lbs.

1. Conor McGregor — 5

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov — 12

3. Tony Ferguson — 13

T4. Michael Chandler — 27

T4. Eddie Alvarez — 27

6. Nate Diaz — 35

7. Edson Barboza — 36

8. Justin Gaethje — 39

9. Michael Johnson — 42

10. Rafael dos Anjos — 47

Fighters also receiving votes: Dustin Poirier (52), Patricky Freire (52), Michael Chiesa (53)

Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Max Holloway — 5

2. Jose Aldo — 11

3. Frankie Edgar — 15

4. Ricardo Lamas — 25

5. Cub Swanson — 26

6. Daniel Straus — 32

7. Patricio Freire — 35

8. Chan Sung Jung — 42

9. Doo Ho Choi — 47

10. Marat Gafurov — 49

Fighters also receiving votes: Yair Rodriguez (50), Brian Ortega (51), Renato Moicano (53), Pat Curran (54)

Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Cody Garbrandt — 5

2. Dominick Cruz — 11

3. TJ Dillashaw — 15

4. Jimmie Rivera — 27

5. Raphael Assuncao — 31

6. John Lineker — 32

7. Marlon Moraes — 33

8. Eduardo Dantas — 35

9. Bibiano Fernandes — 45

10. John Dodson — 51

Fighters also receiving votes: Darion Caldwell (52), Thomas Almeida (53), Reece McLaren (53), Leandro Higo (53), Bryan Caraway (54)

Flyweight division, 125 lbs.

1. Demetrious Johnson — 5

2. Joseph Benavidez — 11

3. Henry Cejudo — 17

4. Kyoji Horiguchi — 18

5. Ray Borg — 30

6. Magomed Bibulatov — 36

7. Jussier Formiga — 39

8. Sergio Pettis — 41

9. Wilson Reis — 42

10. Ben Nguyen — 47

Fighters also receiving votes: Tim Elliott (52), Ian McCall (52), Brandon Moreno (52), Alexandre Pantoja (53)

Women’s Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Cris Cyborg — 5

2. Germaine de Randamie — 11

3. Megan Anderson — 18

4. Julia Budd — 21

5. Holly Holm — 33

6. Charmaine Tweet — 34

7. Arlene Blencowe — 40

T8. Lina Lansberg — 41

T8. Alexis Dufresne — 41

10. Daria Ibragimova — 43

Fighters also receiving votes: Gabrielle Holloway (49), Amanda Bell (52), Helena Kolesnyk (53), Latoya Walker (54)

Women’s Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Amanda Nunes — 5

2. Valentina Shevchenko — 10

3. Raquel Pennington — 16

4. Julianna Pena — 27

5. Ronda Rousey — 33

6. Cat Zingano — 34

7. Holly Holm — 35

8. Sara McMann — 37

9. Tonya Evinger — 38

10. Liz Carmouche — 49

Fighters also receiving votes: Marion Reneau (50), Yana Kunitskaya (53), Bethe Correia (54), Alexis Davis (54)

Women’s Strawweight division, 115 lbs.

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — 5

2. Claudia Gadelha — 10

3. Jessica Andrade — 19

4. Rose Namajunas — 20

5. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — 22

6. Michelle Waterson — 33

7. Tecia Torres — 36

8. Carla Esparza — 41

9. Angela Hill — 47

10. Randa Markos — 50

Fighters also receiving votes: Cortney Casey (52), Paige VanZant (53), Felice Herrig (53), Mizuki Inoue (54)

MMA Sucka Ranking Contributors

Wesley Riddle

Mike Skytte

Jeremy Brand

Davey Caplice

Nick Baldwin



