We are back at it on this 71st edition of Before the battle. BloodyElbow’s Nick Baldwin, MMAFighting’s Jed Meshew, and MMASucka’s Wesley Riddle discuss their predictions for UFC Fight Night 111, taking place in the early Saturday morning, from Singapore. In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face-off against former title challenger Bethe Correia.

After suffering three straight losses, two with a title on the line, Holm is hoping to earn her first victory since November of 2015. Holm had been undefeated up until her loss to Miesha Tate in 2016, having seven of her ten wins come by knockout.

Correia had success at the start of her MMA career, starting off 9-0 until losing by knockout, in an August 2015, in a title fight against Ronda Rousey. Her last three bouts in the UFC resulted in a decision loss, a decision victory, and a draw in her recent fight against Marion Reneau.

The co-main event from UFC Fight Night 111 will see #8 ranked veteran Andrei Arlovski, and #13 ranked Marcin Tybura battle in the heavyweight division.

Time marks for each fight preview from Before The Battle can be found underneath the video.

Time Marks – Before The Battle: UFC Fight Night 111

Preliminary Card – UFC Fight Pass (4:45AM ET, 1:45AM PT)

8:11 – Ji Yeon Kim (6-0-2) vs. Lucie Pudilova (6-2)

10:03 – Naoki Inoue (10-0) vs. Carls John de Tomas (6-0)

13:52 – Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1) vs. Russell Doane (14-7)

18:34 – Jingliang Li (12-4) vs. Frank Camacho (20-4)

24:31 – Justin Scoggins (11-3) vs. Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2)

31:04 – Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC) vs. Rolando Dy (8-4-1, 1 NC)

37:29 – Cyril Asker (8-2) vs. Walt Harris (9-5)

43:03 – Takanori Gomi (35-12, 1 NC) vs. Jon Tuck (9-4)

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass (8:00AM ET, 5:00AM PT)

51:19 – Tarec Saffiedine (16-6) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (25-9)

1:02:41 – Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC) vs. Colby Covington (11-1)

1:09:45 – Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC) vs. Marcin Tybura (15-2)

1:17:57 – Holly Holm (10-3) vs. Bethe Correia (10-2-1)

1:32:32 – “Fight of the Night” & “Performance of the Night” Predictions

1:36:35 – DraftKings Picks

1:39:39 – Closing Remarks

Social Media

Nick Baldwin: @NickUFC

Jed Meshew: @JedKMeshew

Wesley Riddle: @AllThatMMA

Main Photo: