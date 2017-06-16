The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

The UFC heads to Singapore again this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia, as former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm attempts to halt her three fight losing streak with a win over former title challenger Bethe Correia. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview the entire card.

In the second half of the show we discuss the recent dispute between UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and UFC President Dana White, as well as the results of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Holm vs. Correia Preview and More

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo:

Holly Holm of the US (L) and Bethe Correia of Brazil (R) face off against each other during the UFC Fight Night official weigh-in in Singapore on June 16, 2017. Holly Holm of the US will compete against Bethe Correia of Brazil in the UFC women’s bantamweight event at the UFC Fight Night in Singapore on June 17. / AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)