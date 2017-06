MMASucka will be rocking and ready to go in the early morning of June 17th to cover all the action going down at UFC Fight Night 111 in Kallang, Singapore.

In the UFC’s featured main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will battle former title challenger Bethe Correia in a 25-minute showdown. The co-main event will feature another former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski and up-and-comer Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight division.

All the action will begin tomorrow morning at 4:45am ET (1:45am PT) on UFC Fight Pass. The four-fight main card also goes down on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT). Kicking off the main card will see former Strikeforce welterweight champion Tarec Saffiedine against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 111 results below.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington

Tarec Saffiedine vs. Rafael dos Anjos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 1:45 a.m. PT/4:45 a.m. ET)

Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck

Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris

Alex Caceres vs. Rolando Dy

Justin Scoggins vs. Ulka Sasaki

Li Jingliang vs. Frank Camacho

Kwan Ho Kwak vs. Russell Doane

Naoki Inoue vs. Carls John De Tomas

Lucie Pudilova def. Ji Yeon Kim via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

