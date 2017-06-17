BFL 50 most memorable moments – #38

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

38. IMMAF Champion

The man known as ‘The Persian Prince’ has proved he’s a force to be reckoned with at the amateur ranks. He has built up quite the amateur record and is easily the most decorated amateur to grace the BFL cage.

At BFL 31, Saeid Mirzaei took on Eli Wyse for the interim lightweight championship. After five hard fought rounds, Mirzaei earned a split decision and won his first title with Battlefield Fight League.

He went on to tryout for the Canadian National Amateur team and was successful after winning three fights. He went to Las Vegas during UFC International Fight Week last year and competed with the best amateurs from around the world. But not at 155-pounds, at 205-pounds. He won all three fights, two of which by submission and one by knockout to be crowned tournament champion.

He returned to British Columbia to enter the BFL cage once again and compete for the vacant welterweight championship at BFL 41. Mirzaei finished Liam Stevenson in the second round to capture the 170-pound gold.

The 25-year-old once again tried out for the National Amateur team and will travel to Bahrain in November to prove he’s the best amateur fighter in Canada.

Mirzaei is currently training at Tristar Vancouver with UFC lightweight Kajan Johnson.

