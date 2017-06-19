BFL 50 most memorable moments – #39

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

39. Racking up the belts

The current BFL welterweight kingpin Chris ‘Bukwas’ Anderson is on top of the world in Battlefield’s 170-pound division. He held that title as an amateur as well, but also decided to test his skills outside the BFL cage.

After winning the vacant BFL amateur welterweight title at BFL 34, ‘Bukwas’ made the trek to Calgary, Alberta to challenge Mac Laursen for Hard Knocks Fighting Championship vacant 170-pound championship.

In round two of his Hard Knocks 42 bout, Anderson was able to stop Laursen with strikes and bring the Hard Knocks FC welterweight title home to British Columbia.

The Comox Valley, British Columbia native went on to defend his BFL gold on one occassion and then turned pro.

He is currently 5-0 as a professional and the BFL welterweight champion.

At BFL 49, Anderson will take on Jared Revel for the promotion’s vacant middleweight title.

