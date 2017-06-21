Denis Goltsov defends heavyweight title at ACB 67

“The Russian Bogatyr” Denis Goltsov will return to defend his heavyweight championship on August 19 when he takes on Mukhomad Vakhaev in Grozny.

The bout was reported early Wednesday by Sportbox.ru’s Yaroslav Stepanov.

Goltsov vs. Vakhaev

Goltsov (19-4) will not only look to defend his ACB Heavyweight Championship, he will also look to bring his winning streak to 15. In his past 14 bouts, Goltsov has competed primarily in Tech-Krep FC, even winning their title. In March of last year, Goltsov joined the ACB heavyweight division. Quick wins over Mike Kyle and Paul Buentello earned Goltsov a heavyweight title shot. In December of last year, he defeated Salimgerey “Tank” Rasulov by unanimous decision to become the champion. This will be his first title defense.

Vakhaev (5-4-1) may not have the most impressive resume, but his current three-fight win streak under the ACB banner is a pretty decent once. In 2016, Vakhaev picked up back-to-back wins when he picked up a TKO over Vladimir Daineko and then went on to submit Sergey Belostenniy five months later. In March of this year, he picked up the best win of his career when he defeated highly-touted Canadian heavyweight Tanner Boser at ACB Supersonic.

This is the second title fight announced for ACB 67. The first being a middleweight title bout between champion Brett Cooper and Mukhamed Berkhamov.

ACB 67 is set to take place on August 19 in Grozny at the Sports Hall Coliseum.

