The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 112

On every UFC card these days, there are fighters looking to stand out. UFC Fight Night 112, happening live, June 25th, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK is no exception. Whether it’s another strawweight walking out to the same song as half the division, or someone going off-brand, people need help. I’m here to provide that help as MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist. Not only will I provide this service for fighters in need, but I will make it available for you, the fans. So, without further ado, here… We.. Go!

Justine Kish

What she last walked out to: “Amazing Grace/Fight Song” – The Piano Guys

What she should walk out to next: “I Love Myself Today” – Bif Naked

Just two weeks ago, for UFC Fight Night 110, J.J. Aldritch made the Walkout Consultant list for walking out to the same song in her prior fight. She wisely changed it up to “Warrior’s Code” by Dropkick Murphies. I am urging Justine Kish to do the same. It does nothing for half the division to walk out to variations of the same Rachel Platen song. If you want to stand out, change it up. For Kish, I suggest Vancouver, BC‘s very own punk rock pixie, Bif Naked and her empowering “I Love Myself Today.” It’s got a driving main riff and a brash chorus made to get a crowd hooked. Listen below.



Michael Chiesa

What he last walked out to: “Stranglehold” – Ted Nugent

What he should walk out to next: “Dance of the Dead” – Corrosion of Conformity

This is just a no-no, Michael Chiesa. You don’t walk out to another fighter’s signature walkout, especially while he’s still active in the same promotion as you. And yet, that’s exactly what “Maverick“ did for his last fight, jacking Joe Benavidez’ long-time entrance song, “Stranglehold.” So, maybe it’s time for Chiesa to keep the rock but update it a little bit. Corrosion of Conformity’s “Dance of the Dead” would bring a great vibe for the Sikjitsu product with its combination of southern rock swagger and Thin Lizzy-styled guitar heroics. Listen below.



Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 112 and other upcoming events.