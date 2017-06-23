Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator is back with their most stacked card to date.

Bellator MMA heads to arguably the most famous arena in the world when they touch down in New York City on June 24, bringing some of the biggest names in the sport to Madison Square Garden for an incredible doubleheader.

The Bellator NYC pay-per-view is stacked from top to bottom. The main event sees a 5-year grudge match finally boil over when Chael Sonnen takes on the legendary Wanderlei Silva. The co-main event will see the greatest heavyweight of all time make his Bellator debut when he takes on Matt Mitrione. Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima defends his title against a debuting Lorenz Larkin, as “Iron” Michael Chandler defends his lightweight title against undefeated Brent Primus. Also on the card; mega-prospect Aaron Pico makes his MMA debut against former RFA title-challenger Zach Freeman.

The pay-per-view ‘undercard’ will be officially dubbed as “Bellator 180” and is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Phil Davis and Ryan Bader in what will be his Bellator debut. The co-main event sees Irish prospect James Gallagher take on striking-specialist Chinzo Machida.

Bellator NYC | Pay-Per-View | 10pm ET/7pm PT

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin

Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus

Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman

Bellator 180 | Spike TV | 8pm ET/5pm PT

Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader

Chinzo Machida vs. James Gallagher

Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone

Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger

Bellator 180 Prelims | Spike.com | 6pm ET/3pm PT