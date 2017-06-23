BFL 50 most memorable moments – #43

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

43. ‘Lelo’ shows off

Marcus ‘Lelo’ Aurelio has been on the pro MMA scene since 2005. The Axe Capoeira product holds a 6-2 record, with all six of his victories being finished within the distance.

The Vancouver based fighter has a number of highlight reel finishes, but one that stands out above the rest was at BFL 10.

‘Lelo’ took on Jose Cornejo and just 43-seconds into the very first round, landed an impressive flying switch kick that dropped Cornejo.

Aurelio is undefeated inside the BFL cage, with impressive finishes over Ken Tran and former UFC fighter Matt Dwyer.

If you thought that was impressive, check out ‘Lelo’s’ highlight reel from back in 2012.

