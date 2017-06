Battlefield Fight League invades the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Saturday evening. We will have BFL 49 live results all night long.

The main event features a battle for the middleweight championship, as welterweight champion Chris Anderson moves up a weight class to challenge Jared Revel for the vacant middleweight belt. The co-main event is a number one contender match-up in the welterweight division, as Ash Mashreghi takes on David Perron.

Check out full BFL 49 results below.

MAIN CARD

Chris Anderson def. Jared Revel via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1 – Pro Middleweight Title

David Perron def. Ash Mashreghi via Submission (Toe Hold) at 1:21 of Round 1

Jamie Smyth def. Taylor Bull via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

Craig Maclean def. Blake Sigvaldason via TKO (Strikes) at 3:04 of Round 1

Andre Silva def. Jesse Macdougall via TKO (Strikes) at 2:51 of Round 2

Bryce Gougeon def. Kenny Pope via TKO (Punches) at 2:07 of Round 1

Naz Mirhadi def. Alana Cook via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Chad Shaule def. Matt Kwan via Submission (Armbar) in Overtime – Grappling Super Fight

Daniel McKee def. Sam Amerash via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:52 of Round 2

Paul Welters def. Jesse Bull via Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 2:36 of Round 1

Nick Kew def. Scott McNaughton via Knockout (Punch) at 0:35 of Round 1

Muggsy Walker def. Junel Realo via TKO (Strikes) at 0:51 of Round 2

MUAY THAI

Taren Bir def. Dan Ishak via TKO (Strikes) at 1:18 of Round 3

Indroop Virk def. Victor Dodge via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)