BFL 50 most memorable moments – #44

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

44. Picking up bonuses outside BFL

We spoke previously about former BFL welterweight kingpin Matt Dwyer and the fact that he was the first Battlefield Fight League product to make it to the UFC.

Dwyer fought twelve times for BFL and made his Octagon debut on October 4, 2014.

He lost that first fight at UFC Fight Night 54 against Albert Tumenov, however went on to show his grit in his next few outings against top notch opponents.

Dwyer was able to step back inside the Octagon for his sophomore appearance at UFC Fight Night 61 against William Macário. The fight ended in highlight reel fashion and Dwyer walked away with his first $50,000 UFC bonus.

The 27-year-old went on to lose his next two fights inside the Octagon, but wound up winning another $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night against Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 71.

Despite not being in the UFC anymore, that superman punch by Dwyer will live on in highlight reels forever.

MAIN IMAGE:

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #33

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #34

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #35

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #36

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #37

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #38

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #39

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #40

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #41

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #42

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #43