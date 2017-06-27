Sergei Kharitonov returns at M-1 Challenge 81

Fan-favorite knockout artist Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov returns to action to take on “Mondragon” in August at M-1 Challenge 81.

The heavyweight bout was officially announced this morning, but Gerônimo “Mondragon” Dos Santos’ involvement with the event was announced a few days earlier.

Geronimo "Mondragoon" Dos Santos (39-18) from #Brazil, will fight at #M1Challenge81 event, which is set for July 22, Ingushetia, Russia! pic.twitter.com/BqHNgexPzC — M-1 Global (@M1GlobalNews) June 23, 2017

Kharitonov vs. “Mondragon”

Despite anticipating a Bellator MMA fight with Roy Nelson next; Kharitonov (25-6) will return to M-1 following the announcement of Nelson vs. Javy Ayala in August. He enters the bout with “Mondragon” having won two-straight, knocking out Chase Gormley under the Bellator banner in March and following it up with a 39-second KO against Sokoudjou at M-1 Challenge 80 earlier this month.

Brazilian super heavyweight Gerônimo Dos Santos (39-18) enters the fight coming off a decisive first round TKO loss to Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari under the RIZIN FF banner in April. Prior to this loss, he traveled to Russia to give Evgeny Erokhin his first loss in fourteen fights, winning the vacant MFP Heavyweight Title in the process.

The event will be their 6th ‘Battle in the Mountains’ show set to take place at one of the most interesting venues in all of combat sports; Nazran, Ingushetia.

Also set for this M-1 Challenge 81 card is a bantamweight title fight between Ukraine’s Pavel Vitruk (14-2) and undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev (7-0).