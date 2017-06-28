BFL 50 most memorable moments – #46

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

46. Undefeated in the show

Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy made his Octagon debut in August 2016 and while he wasn’t the first to make the transition from BFL to UFC, he is the first to pick up a victory and is still currently undefeated at 10-0.

At UFC on FOX 21, Kennedy got the call to take on fellow Canadian Alessandro Ricci in front of his hometown crowd at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Even though he was fighting up a weight class, at 155-pounds, “JBC” rose to the occasion. It was a tough three round fight, but Kennedy was able to lock in all three judges scorecards and win a unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old was expected to take on Mirsad Bektic at UFC 204 at the end of 2016, however he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a knee injury.

At UFC Fight Night 106, the Canadian made the trek to Brazil to take on the always dangerous Rony Jason in enemy territory. This bout forced Kennedy to deal with some adversity, as the Brazilian landed some heavy duty shots that the young prospect was able to deal with.

Kennedy will look to keep his winning record in tact, as he returns at UFC on FOX 25 on July 22 from Long Island, New York against Kyle Bochniak.

The Revolution Fight Team product is 10-0 overall, 4-0 as a professional with BFL and 2-0 inside the UFC Octagon.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #33

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #34

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #35

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #36

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #37

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #38

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #39

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #40

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #41

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #42

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #43

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #44

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #45