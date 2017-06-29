BFL 50 most memorable moments – #47

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

47. What a finish

Coming in at the number 47 moment is Micah Brakefield. The man known as ‘Mitey’ has been featured on this list an outstanding, who the heck am I kidding, I don’t know how many times, but it’s been a lot.

At BFL 21, Brakefield took on Darwin Douglas in the main event in Penticton, British Columbia. Douglas looked to have the fight all but finished in the second round, when he dropped Brakefield and jumped in to seal the deal with some ground and pound.

Unfortunately for Douglas, Brakefield had other plans. Despite not remembering anything that happened after the punch, Brakefield threw up a last ditch effort armbar after being completely flattened, which forced referee Kevin Dornan to stop the fight and declare Brakefield the victor.

Check out the video below. (Sorry for the quality of the footage. You’ll get the gist.)

Brakefield has had plenty of highlight reel finishes of his own, but a crazy finish that happened against him was at BFL 34 against Ash Mashreghi.

Check out the footage below.

