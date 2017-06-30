BFL 50 most memorable moments – #48

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

48. A generous cause

The British Columbia Children’s Hospital helps a huge number of kids out each and every year and they wouldn’t be able to do it with charitable donations.

At BFL 1 and BFL 2, the team behind the scenes decided to help out and send a hefty amount of money to the hospital and help as much as they could.

At the first Battlefield Fight League event, the promotion and a bunch of the local MMA community came together to give back.

In the end, BFL donated a remarkable $10,000 to a great cause.

President Jay Golshani had this to say about it, “It was a very significant moment in our history. Everyone in the local MMA community coming together to raise funds for the new portion of the hospital so there would be more space for the parents to stay overnight with their sick children.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #33

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #34

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #35

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #36

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #37

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #38

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #39

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #40

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #41

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #42

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #43

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #44

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #45

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #46

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #47