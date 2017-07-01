BFL 50 most memorable moments – #49

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

49. Two division champ

At BFL 49 history was made. Not just for the promotion, but for one particular individual. Chris ‘Bukwas’ Anderson who already held the welterweight championship, moved up a weight class and captured the middleweight belt as well.

After a very successful amateur career, capturing the amateur championship, Anderson decided it was time to turn pro.

In October 2015, ‘Bukwas’ made his first step into the cage as a pro against a dangerous opponent in Stu Deleurme at BFL 39. Plenty of people overlooked Anderson in this bout, but he came out on top, beating Deleurme in the very first round with some nasty ground and pound.

He took on another wily veteran in his second appearance — David Perron at BFL 41. This was the first time in over three years (amateur and pro) that Anderson had gone all three rounds. After all was said and done he was able to get it done and earn the judges nod.

Anderson won his first title in a rematch against the current welterweight kingpin, Curtis Harriott at BFL 42 in just his third pro fight. This fight happened two months after his BFL 41 fight and he came out on top, finishing Harriott in the second round.

The Comox Valley native went on to defend his belt twice and then move up to middleweight to vie for that title at BFL 49 against former amateur middleweight champion Jared Revel.

Anderson was nervous to go up in weight and take on a very big test. He didn’t show those nerves inside the cage though. ‘Bukwas’ landed some big punches, was able to sneak his way out of a tight triangle and finish the fight due to a cut in the very first round.

Even though Anderson has been counted out by many in his professional career, he has defied the odds. He has gone undefeated at 6-0. He has captured not only the welterweight belt, but the middleweight belt as well and he is well on his way to being noticed by not only the B.C. fight scene, but the world.

